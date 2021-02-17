wrestling / News

Danhausen Says He’s Interested in Film and TV Opportunities

February 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Danhausen ROH Final Battle

– During a recent chat with Fightful Select, ROH wrestler Danhausen revealed that he’d be interested in working on TV, films, or other Hollywood projects in order to bring more attention to his character and professional wrestling in general. Additionally, Danhausen noted that he won’t be appearing in the upcoming RetroMania or Wrestling Code games as the financials of the deals for those games didn’t work for him in order to use his likeness.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Danhausen, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading