Danhausen Says He’s Interested in Film and TV Opportunities
February 17, 2021 | Posted by
– During a recent chat with Fightful Select, ROH wrestler Danhausen revealed that he’d be interested in working on TV, films, or other Hollywood projects in order to bring more attention to his character and professional wrestling in general. Additionally, Danhausen noted that he won’t be appearing in the upcoming RetroMania or Wrestling Code games as the financials of the deals for those games didn’t work for him in order to use his likeness.
