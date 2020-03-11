Danhausen Says He’s Still a Free Agent, Talks Possible AEW Move

Danhausen offered an in-character update on his current contract status — and also why he doesn’t like MJF. Fightful spoke with the independent star and asked him about his ROH status and whether his appearances there mean that he’s signed a deal.

“No!,” he said. “Danhausen is a freehausen agent! Flying free all over the world!”

Asked about Cody praising him before AEW Revolution and a possible move over to AEW, he added, “Yes! Danhausen will take all contracts! They make Danhausen even more famous! Put him on television. Danhausen loves all the great fans, they give him great arts of sorts. Danhausen says he’s got lots of friends in AEW of sorts. Danhausen would love to — except that MJF, man. He’s very evil, very evil. One time Danhausen licked MJF and kicked him in the face!”

In addition to ROH, Danhausen has made appearances for F1RST Wrestling, Black Label Pro, AIW and other companies this year.