Danhausen Set To Appear At OTT ScrapperMania 8 In August

March 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Danhausen OTT ScrapperMania Image Credit: OTT

OTT ScrapperMania 8 is set to get very evil and very nice, with Danhausen announced for the August event. OTT announced on Friday that the AEW star will debut for them at the August 9th and 10th event, as you can see below.

Danhausen posted to his Twitter account to react to the news, writing:

“IRELANDHAUSEN”

