wrestling / News
Danhausen Set To Appear At OTT ScrapperMania 8 In August
March 29, 2024 | Posted by
OTT ScrapperMania 8 is set to get very evil and very nice, with Danhausen announced for the August event. OTT announced on Friday that the AEW star will debut for them at the August 9th and 10th event, as you can see below.
Danhausen posted to his Twitter account to react to the news, writing:
“IRELANDHAUSEN”
ScrapperMania 8
THE BIG ONE
August 9th The Hangar #Wolverhampton
Aug 10th National Boxing Arena #Dublin
More announcements soon
🎟️TICKET INFORMATION🎟️https://t.co/tkDtmywjnI#OTT #ScrapperMania #Bigger pic.twitter.com/5L08nx8dIe
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) March 29, 2024
IRELANDHAUSEN https://t.co/NpQIexJAdo
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 29, 2024
