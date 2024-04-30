wrestling / News
Danhausen Set To Make PROGRESS Wrestling Debut
April 29, 2024 | Posted by
Danhausen will make his debut for PROGRESS Wrestling in July. PROGRESS announced on Monday that the AEW star will have his promotional debut at The Devil on My Shoulder on July 28th in London.
The announcement reads:
ANNOUNCEMENT
Danhausen makes his PROGRESS Wrestling debut at THE DEVIL ON MY SHOULDER!
SUN 28th July | 3PM | Electric Ballroom, London
