wrestling / News

Danhausen Set To Make PROGRESS Wrestling Debut

April 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Danhausen PROGRESS Wrestling Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

Danhausen will make his debut for PROGRESS Wrestling in July. PROGRESS announced on Monday that the AEW star will have his promotional debut at The Devil on My Shoulder on July 28th in London.

The announcement reads:

ANNOUNCEMENT

Danhausen makes his PROGRESS Wrestling debut at THE DEVIL ON MY SHOULDER!

SUN 28th July | 3PM | Electric Ballroom, London

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Danhausen, PROGRESS Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading