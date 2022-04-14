Danhausen Thinks Hook Might be Too Powerful to Curse

– WhatCulture Wrestling recently spoke to AEW talent Danhausen at WrestleCon 2022, who discussed his failed attempts to curse Hook in AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On cursing people: “Danhausen points at them sometimes, and it seems like bad things happen to them and I hope it happens, but, you know, neither here nor there. It seems like it works. It certainly works and gets into their brain.”

Danhausen on failing to curse Hook: “I don’t know, I can’t tell. It seems like it works though. EXCEPT HOOK! … It seems like he might be too powerful. Take him down a notch and absorb his powers. He’s so popular. You have to absorb little bits of popularity from everyone. Danhausen has cursed The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Jon Moxley, they are very popular wrestlers.”