– As previously reported, a rumored matchup between CM Punk and KENTA won’t be taking place this weekend at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II. However, AEW star Danhausen is now volunteering to step up to take on CM Punk, aka Pepsi Phil, this weekend. You can check out the message he posted on Twitter below:

Danhausen wrote, “Danhausen will face Pepsi Phil at the foreboding door ppv event but Danhausen is still injured so he has to lay down and let Danhausen pin him.”

Punk and Danhausen have had positive interactions in the past. According to Danhausen, Punk even once gifted him an issue of Amazing Fantasy Issue #15, the first appearance of Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man.