Danhausen vs. Gene Munny Set For Progress Chapter 169: The Devil On My Shoulder

July 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 168 The Devil On My Shoulder Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

Danhausen will face off with Gene Munny at PROGRESS Chapter 169. PROGRESS Wrestling announced on Monday that the AEW star will face Munny at the July 28th show, as you can see below.

The announcement reads:

“As exclusively revealed on FIGHTFUL SELECT we have just announced Danhausen vs Gene Munny for Chapter 169: The Devil On My Shoulder.

Be at the Electric Ballroom on Sunday, 28th July to witness Danhausen’s PROGRESS debut!”

