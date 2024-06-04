wrestling / News

Danhausen vs. Paul Walter Hauser Set For Wrestling REVOLVER Cage Of Horrors

June 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling REVOLVER Cage Of Horrors Danhausen Paul Walter Hauser Image Credit: Wrestling REVOLVER

Danhausen and Paul Walter Hauser will do battle at Wrestling REVOLVER Cage Of Horrors later this month. REVOLVER announced on Monday that the two will do battle at the show, which takes place on June 22nd.

The show takes place in Clive, Iowa and will air live on Triller TV.

https://x.com/PWRevolver/status/1797701286281814326

