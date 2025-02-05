Danhausen Wants AEW To Bring Back Hookhausen

– Wrestler Danhausen recently spoke to Insight with Chris Van Vliet and discussed wanting to bring back his tag team duo with AEW wrestler Hook, dubbed Hookhausen. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

His thoughts on Hook: “The first day I showed up, I was like, ‘HOOK, nice to meet you, I’m Danhausen.’ He told me he was a fan of mine, ‘Oh, cool. We have to get a photo.’ We took a photo together that first day I was there and it got a crazy amount of likes, at least for me at the time. It got 20 or 30,000 likes right away. I think someone saw that and went, ‘Maybe this could work.’”

Danhausen on why Hookhausen worked: “I think it humanized HOOK a little bit because he’s an ass beater. He’s Taz’s son, he’s an ass beater. It gave a humanizing to him, which helps people connect with him. I love HOOK. I would always team with HOOK. That would be great. I always say, ‘Just put me with HOOK again. Put me back with HOOK.’ It seemed loved and then it was, we were done with it. We should just do more of it because people liked it and I don’t think it was done yet.”

On wanting to reform Hookhausen: “I would love to have HOOKhausen come back. I get asked constantly, ‘When it HOOKhausen coming back? Are you going to team with HOOK ever again?’ Online people too, there are still people with HOOKhausen stuff. It just worked for whatever reason.”