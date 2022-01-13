Danhausen On What Company He’d Like to Work For, Potential AEW Matches

Danhausen has a company in his sights now that he’s a free agent, and he teased potential matches there in a new interview. The ROH alumnus spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview and you can check out highlights below:

On where he’d like to go now that he’s a free agent: “There is a certain place, and I don’t think it’s been a secret, that Danhausen would like to have wrestling matches with lots of people because they are all there. We can try to team with MJF or punch him in the groin if he tries to betray Danhausen. Danhausen has unfinished business with [Cody Rhodes] from, like, three years ago. Danhausen needs to team with ‘Pepsi Man’ CM Punk, obviously. He needs to face Adam Page because he’s calling out Danhausen at comic cons in Chicago.”

On potential matches for him in AEW: “Danhausen could be CM Punk’s legend like how Darby [Allin] has Sting. We could do that and give him some advice as to how to take the championship. Danhausen has a lot of good friends there. Orange Cassidy is one of them. The Dark Order seems pretty evil. Britt Baker seems to deal with teeth. Chris Judas, perhaps I can join [Inner Circle]. Santana and Ortiz are looking quite evil nowadays. There’s a whole list of people Danhausen loves at that company. We shall make enemies with them or make friends with them or whatever.”