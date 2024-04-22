Danhausen and His Wife Recently Suffered a Miscarriage

In a post on Twitter, Lauren Jiles, the wife of AEW’s Danhausen, revealed that the two recently suffered a miscarriage. She noted that she wanted to keep the situation private but since it was out there that she was pregnant, decided to offer an explanation.

She wrote: “Because I am shadow banned, this post will remain up on my page for a few days for visibility and then will be deleted. CW: Grief, Miscarriage – Hey everyone, I’ve thought long and hard about making this post, but for the sake of my family’s collective mental health, we have decided this is the best route. Unfortunately, Donovan and I lost our baby last week. We are devastated.

This is a matter that we would have liked to remain private, but due to the nature of our jobs, several people were made aware that we were expecting. To avoid questions and unwanted comments, we would just like to put this out there. In the immediate, I do not feel like talking about it. If I do not respond to you, please do not take this personally.

I will be taking a step back from social media for a little bit, but will be on periodically for work-related things. We will both continue to fulfill our work and performance commitments. I have also made the decision to take a step back from my duties with the Burlesque Hall of Fame. I have such a deep love for this organization and the people who work there, but I need to prioritize my mental and physical health. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to work with such a fantastic team. I ask that if you have nay BHoF-related questions, you please refer to the contact page on the Weekender website.

We thank you for respecting our privacy as we grieve and heal. With much love, Lauren and Donovan.”

411 would like to give our condolences to the two for their tragic loss.