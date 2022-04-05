wrestling / News

AEW News: Danhausen Attends WrestleCon in Latest Vlog, New AEW Merchandise

April 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Danhausen AEW Dynamite Beach Break Image Credit: AEW

– Danhausen went to WrestleCon over WrestleMania weekend, and he shared a look at his experience in his latest vlog. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Young bucks give Danhausen a track suit or be cursed (again)”

– Shop AEW has added new shirts, hoodies and more for several stars and groups including the Blackpool Combat Club, CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti, Powerhouse Hobbs, Jade Cargill and more.

