Danhausen’s AEW Debut Clip Reaches One Million Views

– The YouTube clip featuring Danhausen’s AEW debut has now reached over one million views. Danhausen tweeted on the milestone yesterday, writing, “Danhausen’s #AEW debut has hit 1 million views. Tony Elite ~ please send Danhausen’s 1 million dollars in gold coins so he may swim in them. ~ Love That Danhausen ~”

Danhausen made a surprise appearance in the Lights Out match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy last week on Dynamite. After the match, it was announced that Danhausen had signed with the company.