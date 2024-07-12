wrestling / News

Dani Luna Still Defending British Women’s Title At RevPro 12th Anniversary Show

July 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RevPro 12 Year Anniversary Show Dani Luna Stephanie Vaquer Image Credit: RevPro

While Dani Luna won’t be facing Stephanie Vaquer at RevPro’s 12th Anniversary Show anymore, she will still be defending her title there. Luna was set to defend the Undisputed British Women’s Championship against Vaquer at the August 24th show at the Copper Box Arena in London, but that match was scuttled after Vaquer signed with WWE this week.

Doing a Q&A on Twitter on Friday, RevPro confirmed that Luna will still defend her title at the show, writing simply:

“The women’s championship will be defended”

No word as to yet on who her opponent will be.

