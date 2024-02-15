Dani Luna Says She & Jody Threat Are Targeting TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Dani Luna says she and Jody Threat are taking aim at the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships. Luna spoke with Denise Salcedo for a recent interview and during the conversation she noted that she is hoping to get a run toward the company’s women’s tag championships.

“So, my main [goal] for this year, me and Jody Threat have just started being a little team,” Luna said (per Fightful). “I think our goal for 2024 is to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. I don’t think that’s completely out of left field, I think it’s absolutely something we can do.”

She added, “I think we’re starting to build a really good tag division in TNA now. I’d love to get up there on a bigger stage with her. She’s one of my favorite people in the world, so I would love to kind of hold gold with her in TNA this year. I think that would be the best.”