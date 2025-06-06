Dani Luna Says She’s Not Going Anywhere After Spitfire Team Dissolves In TNA

At Under Siege, the team of Spitfire was forced to break up after losing a match to Heather and Ash by Elegance. In a promo on last night’s TNA Impact, Dani Luna assured fans that she had no plans of going anywhere after her team with Jody Threat was split up.

She said: “You never know what you’ve really got until it’s gone. Huh? That’s what everybody said to me when I walked backstage at Under Siege. But I don’t really agree, because I know what Spitfire had. What we had was a bond, a bond we forged through fire. We fought for each other, with each other, and through that, we became a family. You don’t always get the fairy tale ending. I understand, and that’s okay, because this hurt is fuel, fuel that I am going to use to become a Knockout that everybody remembers. Spitfire is done, but Dani Luna is not, and this fire, it remains, and I cannot wait to show you what I can do.”