Dani Luna Is The Final Competitor For Ultimate X at TNA Hard to Kill

TNA Wrestling has announced that Dani Luna is the final wrestler added to the Knockouts Ultimate X at Hard to Kill. She joins Gisele Shaw, Xia Brookside, Jody Threat, Tasha Steelz, and Alisha Edwards. Hard to Kill happens next Saturday, January 13, at the Palms in Las Vegas. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Championship Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

* TNA X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. KUSHIDA vs. Hijo del Vikingo

* TNA Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Rascalz vs. Trent Seven & Mike Bailey

* Ultimate X Knockouts Match: Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Dani Luna

* TNA Digital Media Championship: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve

* Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

* Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

* Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

* Dirty Dango vs. PCO

* TNA’s latest signing revealed