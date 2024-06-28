wrestling / News

Dani Luna To Face Stephanie Vaquer At RevPro 12 Year Anniversary Show

June 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RevPro 12 Year Anniversary Show Dani Luna Stephanie Vaquer Image Credit: RevPro

Dani Luna will defend the Undisputed British Women’s Championship against Stephanie Vaquer at RevPro’s 12 Year Anniversary show. RevPro announced the match on Friday for the August 24th show, as you can see below.

The promotion wrote:

“Challenge accepted
Saturday August 24th
RevPro 12 Year Anniversary Show
Copper Box Arena, London

Undisputed British Women’s Championship
STEPHANIE VAQUER VS DANI LUNA

Tickets: http://revolutionprowrestling.com/12yas”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dani Luna, RevPro, Stephanie Vaquer, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading