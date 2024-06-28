Dani Luna To Face Stephanie Vaquer At RevPro 12 Year Anniversary Show

Dani Luna will defend the Undisputed British Women’s Championship against Stephanie Vaquer at RevPro’s 12 Year Anniversary show. RevPro announced the match on Friday for the August 24th show, as you can see below.

The promotion wrote:

“Challenge accepted

Saturday August 24th

RevPro 12 Year Anniversary Show

Copper Box Arena, London Undisputed British Women’s Championship

STEPHANIE VAQUER VS DANI LUNA Tickets: http://revolutionprowrestling.com/12yas”