Dani Luna To Face Stephanie Vaquer At RevPro 12 Year Anniversary Show
Dani Luna will defend the Undisputed British Women’s Championship against Stephanie Vaquer at RevPro’s 12 Year Anniversary show. RevPro announced the match on Friday for the August 24th show, as you can see below.
The promotion wrote:
“Challenge accepted
Saturday August 24th
RevPro 12 Year Anniversary Show
Copper Box Arena, London
Undisputed British Women’s Championship
STEPHANIE VAQUER VS DANI LUNA
Tickets: http://revolutionprowrestling.com/12yas”
