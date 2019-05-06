WWE News: Daniel Bryan Advertised For European Tour, New Table For 3 Tonight After RAW, Schedule For This Week’s WWE TV

– Daniel Bryan is advertised for all of this week’s Smackdown live events in Europe. We noted last week that he has been cleared to return to the ring after suffering an unknown injury at Wrestlemania.

– After tonight’s episode of RAW, there will be a new episode of Table for 3 on the WWE Network featuring the wives of Randy Orton (Kim Orton), Kurt Angle (Giovanna Angle) and Matt Hardy (Reby Hardy).

– WWE will air Smackdown Live and 205 Live tomorrow from Louisville, Kentucky. The Smackdown lineup includes:

*Shane McMahon to “crown” new Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

*Kevin Owens responds to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

*Bayley & Carmella & Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair & Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville.

*Ali vs. Andrade with Zelina Vega.

205 Live will feature Mike Kanellis vs. Akira Tozawa in a No DQ match.