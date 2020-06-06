wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan & AJ Styles Set As Grand Marshals For NASCAR Race, Highlights From 205 Live

June 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles will serve as Grand Marshals for the NASCAR Cup Series race next week. It was announced that the two will serve as Grand Marshals for the race on June 10th.

– WWE posted the following highlights from the two matches for 205 Live. Our own Robert Leighty’s full review of the film is here.

