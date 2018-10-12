wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins Clean Up Mission Bay, 5 Forgotten Smackdown Moments, New UpUpDownDown
– Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins helped clean up Mission Bay in San Diego yesterday on behalf of the “I Love a Clean San Diego” group. Nikki Bella posted the following…
View this post on Instagram
Had an incredible time yesterday cleaning up Mission Bay. Have to admit how much my brother in law @bryanldanielson and @thebriebella have inspired me to do more for our environment. Who would have ever thought picking up trash could be so fun, peaceful and therapeutic?! And seeing Birdie help out was SO cute! And what a way to teach her these things so young. Thank you @iloveacleansd for what you do for San Diego and the ocean! Can’t wait to do more with you! “Be the change you want to see in the world.” #iloveacleansandiego
– WWE looks at 5 forgotten Smackdown moments…
– Here is a new edition of UpUpDownDown…