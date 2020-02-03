Daniel Bryan Appears in Updated Discover Super Bowl Ad

– Daniel Bryan busted out his “YES!” catchphrase one more time for an updated version of Discover’s Super Bowl ad. You can see the video below, which was an updated version of the ad that aired during Sunday’s big game between the 49ers and Chiefs.

After Discover aired the “No” and “Yes” ads during the fourth quarter, Bryan took to Twitter to respond to the ad and said, “Hey

@Discover, your ad was music to my ears. If you need another YES, I’m available!” Discover responded with an updated version of the “Yes” spot, which Bryan retweeted.

Discover’s SVP of Brand, Media and Consumer Insights Ryan Scully said of the change, “When we looked at ways to extend our “Yes” conversation, Daniel Bryan was a natural choice. His personality, signature chant, and ability to connect with sports and entertainment fans are unique and energizing.”

The Daniel Bryan version of the spot will run on WWE Smackdown on FOX, as well as spots during the NHL on NBC and the NBA on TNT.