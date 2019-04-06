Daniel Bryan Says Kofi Kingston Is A B Plus Player Because He Has A B Plus Attitude

In an interview with CBS Sports, Daniel Bryan spoke about his match with Kofi Kingston at Wrestlemania and explained the difference between them both being called “B+ Players.” Here are highlights:

On the difference between himself and Kofi Kingston: “Kofi and I are B+ players for different reasons. When they called be a B+ player like five years ago, it was because I looked the way I look. It was because my beard is uncoiffed, I don’t do anything to manicure this. ‘Oh, we can’t put him on magazine covers. We can’t do this, we can’t do that.’ Kofi Kingston is a B+ player because he has a B+ attitude. Look back at Fastlane, right? Vince McMahon screwed over Kingston. Then he invites Kingston to his office and what does Kofi do? He just sits outside of his office for an hour waiting to be invited in. You know what, Kofi Kingston has been sitting outside that door for eleven years, asking, just waiting for somebody to ask him into the upper echelon. That’s not how that works. If you want to be the best, you have to knock doors down. That’s what I do. That’s what Kofi Kingston does NOT do which is why I will retain the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania.”

On the New Daniel Bryan: “The problem isn’t me. The problem is you. The people out there. […] Do you know what I’m not propagating? I’m not propagating any of those things. Do you ever see me wear a WWE t-shirt to the ring? No. They produce Daniel Bryan t-shirts but I never wear them and I don’t want you to buy them. Why? Because every shirt that they produce destroys the environment just a little bit more. So all these people out there saying “Oh I’m a good guy” like Kofi Kingston. ‘I like kids!’ And all this other stuff. You think you really care about kids when all you’re trying to do is sell more merch and more merch and more merch and destroying the environment more and more and more for the future generations? No! He’s not the good guy! I’m the good guy! You guys just don’t appreciate that!”

If you use any of the quotes, please credit CBS Sports with an h/t to 411mania.