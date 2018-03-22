The Daniel Bryan Beat Down on Smackdown Was Reportedly a Last Minute Decision

During Tuesday’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Daniel Bryan spoke to the fans about being cleared to return, but later in the show, he was attacked and beaten down by Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via wrestlingnews.co), Dave Meltzer spoke about the decision to have Daniel Bryan get into a physical angle on Tuesday’s Smackdown…

On the Daniel Bryan Beat Down on Smackdown: “I don’t think he was out there trying to prove anything but to get an angle over but it does show people that right away… you know everything that he did, it was more than unexpected that he was gonna do.”

On When The Decision Was Made: “Another funny thing about that is him doing something physical on that show was legitimately not decided until just hours before the show. I mean it was thrown in at the last second. Even when he was cleared, there was nothing going on where he was going to do something physical.”