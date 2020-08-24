Daniel Bryan, Beth Phoenix, Others Say Goodbye To Renee Young, Young Comments On WWE Exit

As we previously reported, Renee Young confirmed that she would be leaving WWE after Summerslam, calling it her ‘last hurrah’. Several wrestlers have taken to Twitter to say goodbye to Young, including Daniel Bryan, Beth Phoenix and more.

Bryan wrote: “Also #YAYRENE!!!!! Thank you for all the great moments @ReneeYoungWWE! #TOUT”

Phoenix added: “[email protected] broke barriers for female voices. She taught me SO much about the broadcast booth and supported me. She brings out the best in everyone around her. But most of all, she is a friend I treasure. Thank you for everything Renee!”

You can see more below, along with Young’s replies to some of them.

The best! Thanks Bryan. Let me know when that Tout money starts rolling in. I’m available! pic.twitter.com/Tmp9bT8bOj — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 24, 2020

Renee Young is cool and talented af. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) August 19, 2020

Sitting at a @WWE broadcast table for the 1st time could’ve been the most nervous I’d ever been. It wasn’t because @ReneeYoungWWE & @BookerT5x went out of their way to help me feel comfortable & at home. Everything with Renee has been like that. Can we still host Talking Smack? pic.twitter.com/4LKABqYLEC — Sam Roberts (@notsam) August 19, 2020

@ReneeYoungWWE maybe the most effortlessly talented person I know. The Bobby Eaton of life. I envy you, dude! — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) August 24, 2020

You will be missed @ReneeYoungWWE 😘 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) August 23, 2020

You will always be ‘mom’ to me @ReneeYoungWWE Will miss you friend — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) August 24, 2020

So proud of @ReneeYoungWWE and so glad to work with her from the very beginning till her last PPV. A terrific person and a wonderful talent!!!! https://t.co/MA3CsYftyI — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 24, 2020

Love you Beth!! So happy to be able to call you a friend. Can’t wait to see you down the line ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 24, 2020

We're gonna miss u so much @ReneeYoungWWE !!! & I can't wait to get your cookbook 🖤 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 23, 2020

Nothing but love and respect for @ReneeYoungWWE, one of my favorite people! I have 3,246 selfies of us in my phone, Renee! Now that’s love!❤️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/BojEDX16rY — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) August 23, 2020

She’s obviously incredibly talented on screen but y’all have no idea what a sister she is behind the scenes. Thanks for always giving me an ear homie when no one would listen. https://t.co/L1H3ymyzFl — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 24, 2020

Finally, Young herself reflected on her career in WWE and her departure in a post on Instagram.

She wrote: “This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!! An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure. I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a fucking dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever. I did things Icouldn’t have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, tbeing the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!) I’ve been so lucky. But it’s also been a lot of my hard work, drive and passion that’s landed me in these amazing spots. I’ve had such an incredible run with WWE. It’s changed my life. But that all leads me to now. What’s next? Do I stay satisfied with what I’ve done? Or do I go in pursuit of new barriers and goals in mind? I always choose the latter. I have no idea what that means or looks like, but it’s time for me to go. Time to roll the dice again and shake things up. Time to light that fire again and forge on. Time to say bye to Renee Young and reconnect with Renee Paquette and remember why I started this journey to begin with. And as the ride slows down- as the world slows down, I see it as my opportunity to make a move. So I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to the all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years. And send a crap ton of love to all of my people. I’m excited for the future! Thanks for everything.”