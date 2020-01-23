Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt Contract Signing Set for Smackdown

– WWE has announced a contract signing between Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan for Friday’s edition of Smackdown on FOX. They will face off in a Strap Match Sunday’s Royal Rumble 2020 event. You can check out the full announcement below.

Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt set for Universal Championship Strap Match contract signing

Daniel Bryan is ready to tie his WWE destiny to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt – both literally and figuratively.

Bryan and Wyatt will meet on Friday Night SmackDown to sign the contract for the Universal Championship Strap Match at Royal Rumble. After the extended mind games between the two competitors, Bryan surprised the twisted titleholder with a blindside attack last week and repaid Wyatt by taking a piece of the Universal Champion’s hair with him. Bryan went on to propose a Strap Match challenge to Wyatt, setting up a contract signing that brings together the two unpredictable combatants just two days before their title showdown at Royal Rumble.

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown to see Bryan and Wyatt come face to face at 8/7 C on FOX.