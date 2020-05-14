wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Butt Heads in Total Bellas Clip, Bryan and Artem Have a Heart to Heart (Video)
May 14, 2020 | Posted by
– E! Network released a Total Bellas clip where Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan have a conflict over Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev coming to stay with them for three more weeks. You can view that clip below.
The Bella Twins also released another clip where Bryan and Artem have a heart-to-heart about how much they reveal from their personal life. That clip is available below.
