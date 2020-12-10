wrestling / News

Daniel Bryan Chats With Artem Chigvintsev About Pregnancy Sex (Video)

December 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brie Bella Daniel Bryan, WWE

– E! Entertainment released a new Total Bellas clip where Daniel Bryan chats with Nikki Bella’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev about pregnancy sex at the behest of Bryan’s wife, Brie Bella. You can view that uncomfortable chat below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, Total Bellas, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading