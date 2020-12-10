wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan Chats With Artem Chigvintsev About Pregnancy Sex (Video)
December 10, 2020 | Posted by
– E! Entertainment released a new Total Bellas clip where Daniel Bryan chats with Nikki Bella’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev about pregnancy sex at the behest of Bryan’s wife, Brie Bella. You can view that uncomfortable chat below:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why Randy Orton Is Most Believable Character In Wrestling, How It Compares To Goldberg & Other Legends
- Update On Penta El Zero M After Injury Angle on Dynamite
- Sonya Deville Writes That She Will Not Tolerate Threatening or Inappropriate Messages
- Backstage Rumor on Creative Frustrations for Charlotte Flair Booking in NXT