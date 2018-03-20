 

Daniel Bryan Comments on Being Cleared to Return – More Stars React

March 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan

– Daniel Bryan posted to Twitter commenting on his being cleared to return to the ring, along with several other stars both in and out of character. You can see Bryan’s post below along with reactions from Brie Bella, AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, Matt Hardy, Steven Amell and more:

