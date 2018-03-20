Daniel Bryan Comments on Being Cleared to Return – More Stars React

– Daniel Bryan posted to Twitter commenting on his being cleared to return to the ring, along with several other stars both in and out of character. You can see Bryan’s post below along with reactions from Brie Bella, AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, Matt Hardy, Steven Amell and more:

Saying goodbye to the ring was one of the hardest moments of my life. But thanks to the amazing people supporting me, I was able to keep fighting for my dream. This moment feels surreal and I'm glad to be able to talk to you all at the beginning of #SDLive tonight. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 20, 2018

I couldn’t be happier for Daniel. Being away for two years must have felt like an eternity…but today, he’s back and where he belongs. https://t.co/HNtSw1RwKI — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 20, 2018

This may be a first in all of professional sports. So stoked for Bryan and for what it could mean for head trauma research and rehabilitation in contact athletics. https://t.co/g3nnD11wVM — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 20, 2018

The #7Deities have BESTOWED a KINDNESS upon the @WWEUniverse.. In return for DELETING Bray & ABIGAIL into The Lake of Reincarnation, we've all been REWARDED with a REGENERATED VESSEL for The Dragon of America. It truly was The #UltimateDELETION. #YesYesYes https://t.co/pPllow5xAh — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018

WOW WOW WOW or should I say YES YES YES!! Congrats @WWEDanielBryan !! This makes me SO happy to hear!! 🙌🏼🤗 https://t.co/nxPZ6ENENj — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) March 20, 2018

Bienvenido @WWEDanielBryan , ahora el mundo de la Lucha Libre esta de fiesta 😀🙏🏼🎈! — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) March 20, 2018

What a #RusevDay surprise! One of THE BEST ever returns to the ring finally. https://t.co/C2mmWrMmbO — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) March 20, 2018

This makes me so crazy happy https://t.co/dcMvnIuGtf — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) March 20, 2018

Congrats @WWEDanielBryan overcoming what looked like a career ending injury to being fully cleared and ready to compete again! Real life super man. Gives hope to a lot of people to never give up on your passion! Inspiring. @WWE — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 20, 2018

Congratulations, man. I was in the crowd the night you won the @WWE Title at WrestleMania in New Orleans… I was on the stage the night you announced you had to walk away from the in-ring competition in Seattle… I can’t wait to be in the arena tonight in Dallas to see this. https://t.co/SVU3e9RD0n — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 20, 2018