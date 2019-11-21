Daniel Bryan to Confront Bray Wyatt on Tomorrow’s Smackdown

– WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan will confront WWE Universal champion Bray Wyatt tomorrow night for Smackdown. You can check out the full announcement below.

Bryan will challenge Wyatt for the title this Sunday, Nov. 24 at Survivor Series. The event will be held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. Tomorrow’s Smackdown is also being held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. The show will be broadcast live on the FOX Network.