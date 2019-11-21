wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan to Confront Bray Wyatt on Tomorrow’s Smackdown
– WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan will confront WWE Universal champion Bray Wyatt tomorrow night for Smackdown. You can check out the full announcement below.
Bryan will challenge Wyatt for the title this Sunday, Nov. 24 at Survivor Series. The event will be held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. Tomorrow’s Smackdown is also being held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. The show will be broadcast live on the FOX Network.
Daniel Bryan summons Bray Wyatt to the ring ahead of Survivor Series showdown
Daniel Bryan is letting him in – what will Bray Wyatt do with the opportunity?
Before the two competitors meet for the Universal Title at WWE’s Fall Classic, Bryan summons Wyatt to the ring for a pre-Survivor Series confrontation on Friday Night SmackDown. The rivalry has escalated in recent weeks with the Universal Champion’s backstage attack and “Miz TV” disruption, which led to Bryan laying down the title challenge.
Will Bryan send a message before the Survivor Series showdown? Can Wyatt’s mind games get his adversary back into a “Yes!” state of mind? Catch the confrontation on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.
