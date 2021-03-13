wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Confronts Edge On Smackdown, Eight-Man Tag Team Match Clip
March 13, 2021 | Posted by
– Daniel Bryan came out to confront Edge on tonight’s Smackdown to clarify his motives for challenging Roman Reigns at Fastlane. You can see a clip from tonight’s opening segment, in which Bryan explained that he challenged Reigns to get his spot at what might be his last WrestleMania:
– WWE posted a clip from tonight’s eight-man tag team match, which saw The Street Profits, Dominik and Rey Mysterio beat Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Otis and Chad Gable:
