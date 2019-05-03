Daniel Bryan Explains Why He Couldn’t Accept His Retirement, Talks Struggles Filming Total Bellas Season One

– Daniel Bryan discussed his retirement from the ring following his neck injury and his issues accepting it on Jimmy Jacobs’ new podcast. Highlights are below:

On his injuries that forced him to retire: “You know, it’s interesting. I didn’t know what else to do with my time. So I didn’t have a way to cope with things, and I didn’t think I should have been forced to retire. And so it was this struggle of this thing had been taken [away]. And this was my sincere thing in going out and seeing all these doctors was to really find if like, ‘Okay, is this a real thing? Do I need to not do this thing that I love doing anymore? And if so, I’m okay with that. But I need to be convinced.”

On if he would have been truly okay if the doctors had said he couldn’t wrestle: “Yeah, I think so. To be fair, I was becoming okay with it before they made me the general manager of Smackdown.”

On agreeing to retire on Raw “So what happened was, I retired. I was doing all these testings, and one of the tests came back negative. And Vince McMahon called me on a Saturday. It was the Saturday before I retired. He called me and said, ‘Raw’s in Seattle on Monday’, which is where I’m from. Washington State. ‘We’d like you to retire there’. Because it was before WrestleMania, people were starting to want Daniel Bryan back, it was just like a thing. And then at first I said, ‘I’m not ready.’ And then I talked to Brie about it. They were never gonna let me come back. And so if I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it here and do it in front of my family and friends, and in essentially my hometown, kind of. So then I called him back and said, ‘Okay, I’ll do it.'”

On how he dealt with it: “And then it was a hard couple of days, but then I developed a new plan for my life. So I signed up for this permaculture design course. Permaculture is this sustainable agricultural system. I had signed up at ASU and I actually had gotten some scholarships based on my grades from fifteen years ago or whatever it was, in the biology and ecology program for there. I had signed up for this class to harvest water and all this kind of stuff. So that was just gonna be my focus was environmental stuff. And I was really — it was hard for me at first. I went through a crazy depression, but then I came out of it on the other side.”

On filming Total Bellas at the time: “We were filming the first season of Total Bellas at the time. So it was like, I have to retire and then I have to go and not be around my family and friends, but I have to be in John Cena’s house, and like, Brie’s still on the road full-time. So it’s just like surrounded by cameras in an uncomfortable environment. Not my deal. And I really like John and all that good stuff. But when you’re healing, with cameras on you all the time, that just contributed to this massive mental breakdown that I had. So yeah, I actually do think like, okay. Edge situation where it’s like ‘Hey, you can’t wrestle anymore because spine-wise, if you do this anymore, you’ll be paralyzed.’ I think I would be okay with that. But I would find other things to do.”

