Daniel Bryan Declares Himself For 2021 Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan is officially the first competitor to enter his name for the 2021 man’s Royal Rumble match. On tonight’s Smackdown, Bryan announced following his win over Jey Uso that he was entering the match as one thing he’s always wanted to do in his life is win a Royal Rumble match.

Bryan is the first competitor for either Royal Rumble match at next month’s event. The show takes place on January 31st from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.