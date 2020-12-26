wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan Declares Himself For 2021 Royal Rumble Match
December 25, 2020 | Posted by
Daniel Bryan is officially the first competitor to enter his name for the 2021 man’s Royal Rumble match. On tonight’s Smackdown, Bryan announced following his win over Jey Uso that he was entering the match as one thing he’s always wanted to do in his life is win a Royal Rumble match.
Bryan is the first competitor for either Royal Rumble match at next month’s event. The show takes place on January 31st from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
.@WWEDanielBryan has declared himself the FIRST entrant in the 2021 #RoyalRumble Match! But will @SamiZayn, sorry, karma get to him first? 🤔 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/B4DsylnbFD
— WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2020