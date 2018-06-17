Daniel Bryan Defeats Big Cass at Money in the Bank (Pics, Video)

– Daniel Bryan took down Big Cass in their singles match at Money in the Bank. The match opened the show, which aired on the WWE Network. You can see pics and video from the match below.

After a back and forth match, Bryan’s strategy of targeting the knee paid off as he eventually locked in the heel hook and Cass had to tap out.

It's a BIG FIGHT FEEL when @BigCassWWE makes his way to the ring… He's about to take on @WWEDanielBryan LIVE RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork at @WWE #MITB! pic.twitter.com/e7pUOtXJTs — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 17, 2018

Maybe there IS something to this BIG MAN thing after all…#MITB @BigCassWWE pic.twitter.com/LPWNGk15jK — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 17, 2018

The 7-foot tall @BigCassWWE is out to prove his doubters WRONG tonight… #MITB pic.twitter.com/XLmqH2gQbM — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 17, 2018