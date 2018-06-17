wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan Defeats Big Cass at Money in the Bank (Pics, Video)
– Daniel Bryan took down Big Cass in their singles match at Money in the Bank. The match opened the show, which aired on the WWE Network. You can see pics and video from the match below.
After a back and forth match, Bryan’s strategy of targeting the knee paid off as he eventually locked in the heel hook and Cass had to tap out.
