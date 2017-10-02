wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan Discusses the First Book in His Book Club (Video)
October 2, 2017 | Posted by
– Daniel Bryan’s latest video on the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel has him talking about the first book in his book club. You can check out the video below of Bryan discussing Utopia For Realists, which he says got a conversation going in the WWE locker room. He specifically notes Mojo Rawley as someone who got involved in the discussion.
Bryan announced his intention to start the book club last month.