Daniel Bryan Doesn’t Know If He Could Appear At All In

During a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Daniel Bryan spoke about whether or not he would be able to appear at All In if he chooses not to re-sign with WWE. As we reported earlier today, he still hasn’t signed a new deal. His contract expires on September 1.

He said: “The day of the show is the day my contract expires. I don’t know!”

He added he’s not sure if the contract expires on August 31 at midnight or September 1 at midnight. If it is the latter, he wouldn’t be able to appear. He joked he could show up in a full body suit and mask, then get unmasked at midnight. He said before he was cleared by WWE, he didn’t watch a lot of independent wrestling but was interested. He said the Bullet Club needed a good rival and a feud with them would “bring independent wrestling to another level.”