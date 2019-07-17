WWE News: Daniel Bryan Doesn’t Make Announcement on Smackdown, Dark Match Before Taping

– Daniel Bryan’s much-hyped announcement for Smackdown didn’t end up happening. On Tuesday’s episode, WWE hyped Bryan’s announcement but when he came out after being offered a Tag Team Championship rematch by the New Day, he didn’t make it. Bryan and Rowan came out and left a few times over, before Bryan finally dropped the microphone and they left.

– Wrestling Inc reports that Heavy Machinery beat the B-Team in the dark match before the Smackdown taping with the Compactor. Otis’ Caterpillar was said to be “very over with the crowd.”