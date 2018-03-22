Daniel Bryan Has Enjoyed Working With Shane McMahon, Talks Similarity With Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

– Daniel Bryan spoke with The National for a new interview and discussed his storyline with Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Highlights are below:

on working with Shane McMahon: “I have really liked working with Shane. One of the things that is really nice about Shane is that he is a positive person. When we first started working together it was really interesting because we were shooting a shot back stage and it didn’t go as planned because the camera guy was new. But he didn’t chew him out or anything like that. ‘Hey man, welcome here. This is how we do things here so next time do it like this’. And that is a great way for a leader to talk to people who work for him rather than being ‘Argh, you idiot, what are you doing’. So yeah, I really enjoy working with him.”

On his storyline with McMahon, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn: “I think there is so much that is similar between me, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. In terms of where we come from and also kind of the perception of some of the people in the office about Sami and Kevin and the way that people perceived me as far as thinking ‘Sami Zayn does not have the look to be a top level WWE superstar’. But he has the ability. Like people connect with him and I think the same thing with Kevin Owens and I think that makes it a very natural storyline to tell.”