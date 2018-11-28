Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Daniel Bryan Explains Why He Didn’t Appear on Smackdown

November 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Daniel Bryan WWE Smackdown 112018

Daniel Bryan didn’t appear on last night’s WWE Smackdown. AJ Styles called him out for it, but “the New Daniel Bryan” shot back with the following defense…

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading