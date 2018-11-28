Daniel Bryan Explains Why He Didn’t Appear on Smackdown

Daniel Bryan didn’t appear on last night’s WWE Smackdown. AJ Styles called him out for it, but “the New Daniel Bryan” shot back with the following defense…

The old Daniel Bryan wrestled 227 matches in a calendar year, much more than AJ has ever done in his career. Shortly thereafter he needed neck surgery. The New Daniel Bryan is above that sort of masochism. https://t.co/F0BLWGRsf8 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) November 28, 2018