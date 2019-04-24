Daniel Bryan Says He Gets Depressed When He Travels in Cities, Believes in the Healing Power of Trees

– Former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs is starting his own wrestling podcast, and he will be interviewing former WWE World champion Daniel Bryan for the interview. You can listen to a preview clip of the Daniel Bryan interview RIGHT HERE.

In the preview clip, Bryan talked about getting depressed when he travels in cities with a lot of “non-living things.” He stated, “When I’m in cities around a lot of non-living things, I am more likely to be depressed than I am when I’m in Washington, when I’m around trees.”

Bryan added the following: “When I finally accepted, after I was forced to retire, that like, I’m having a mental breakdown, I went to, like…this wasn’t the right thing to do, to leave, like, I said to Brie, I said, like…’I have to go to Washington.’ She still had other things that she had to do, I said, ‘I have to go.’ And she met me there like a month later, but I spent a month in Washington, just like, with my mom, with a couple of my friends, and just like, walking in the woods, like, just this really…like, [just] being. Like, I believe in the healing nature of trees, like, it’s a weird thing, but I’ve also read a book about it, so it’s like, it makes me a little more justified as opposed to me being some weird mystic or something, you know? But, like…I’m constantly…when I’m walking, I’m like, touching trees…”

As previously reported, Daniel Bryan has been off TV as of late due to an undisclosed injury that he apparently suffered at WrestleMania 35. WWE is said to be keeping the injury a closely guarded secret.

The full episode of the Bryan and Jacobs conversation for Jimmy Jacobs Doesn’t Know will be released on Wednesday, May 1 on iTunes and various other online outlets.