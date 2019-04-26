wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan’s Hemp WWE Title Replicas For Sale, Stars Visit MLB Teams During WrestleMania Week
April 26, 2019 | Posted by
– If you’ve been wanting an eco-friendly replica of the WWE Championship, you’re in luck: Daniel Bryan’s title is for sale. WWE Shop announced on Friday that a limited number of the hemp title is on sale, with only fifty being sold at $399 each. More will be available at the end of May as well:
You asked, and now you will receive. Limited editions of @WWEDanielBryan's eco-friendly #WWEChampionship are available now on @WWEShop! ♻ https://t.co/vkroaz8y6T
— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2019
– WWE posted video of Braun Strowman, Titus O’Neil and Natalya visiting the New York Yankees and Drew McIntyre, Mickie James and Curt Hawkins visiting the Mets during WrestleMania week:
