WWE News: Daniel Bryan’s Hemp WWE Title Replicas For Sale, Stars Visit MLB Teams During WrestleMania Week

– If you’ve been wanting an eco-friendly replica of the WWE Championship, you’re in luck: Daniel Bryan’s title is for sale. WWE Shop announced on Friday that a limited number of the hemp title is on sale, with only fifty being sold at $399 each. More will be available at the end of May as well:

– WWE posted video of Braun Strowman, Titus O’Neil and Natalya visiting the New York Yankees and Drew McIntyre, Mickie James and Curt Hawkins visiting the Mets during WrestleMania week: