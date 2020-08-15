Daniel Bryan: ‘I Thought Tout Morphed Into Twitch’

– WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan recently had an amusing exchange with WWE broadcaster Renee Young, where they joke about Tout and Twitch. You can check out their exchange on Twitter below. Bryan also commented, possibly jokingly, that he wanted to start his own Twitch channel.

Initially, Bryan tweeted, “I haven’t played video games since the original Nintendo, but I just watched my wife play #UFC4 on espn2 and was so inspired I’m starting my own twitch.” Renee Young later responded, “Wow, just abandoning your loyalty to Tout huh?! You’re their brand ambassador.”

Daniel Bryan later tweeted, “Oh, I thought TOUT had morphed into Twitch and that’s why the kids love it so much. Is Twitch not TOUT?!!!”

