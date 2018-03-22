Daniel Bryan is Back. Now What?

Tuesday was quite the rollercoaster of emotions, wasn’t it?

During the afternoon, we heard the news that we’d been hoping to hear since February 2016. Daniel Bryan was officially cleared to compete in a WWE ring. Social media & message boards exploded in celebration. For the first time I could remember in a long time, people were really excited to watch SmackDown Live later in the evening. It was as good a time to make the announcement as any.

Of course, if you’ve been watching pro wrestling as long as I have, you knew that the good times weren’t going to last long. Especially with the biggest event of the year coming up in less than three weeks. WWE has an event to promote. Daniel Bryan being cleared to compete means he’s going to be part of it. Bryan’s greatest quality towards the end of the first part of his career was getting sympathy out of a crowd. So you knew that Bryan was going to be doing some of that on Tuesday night.

At the start of the show he came out and pulled at the heartstrings by thanking the WWE Universe. If I was capable of feelings I probably would have felt something during this. Bryan has become a master of engendering a positive crowd response. People identify with him more than most Superstars on the roster. People know his story and want to see a happy ending.

They weren’t getting one Tuesday night.

For the good of the story, it had to be done.

Everybody and their brother was calling Bryan turning against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. It was too obvious. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn hadn’t touched Bryan. They were too respectful. There was no real reason for Bryan to make them his first opponents of his comeback run. Now there is.

Some believe we should have waited until WrestleMania for Bryan to be touched. Real Talk: How is anybody supposed to be on a wrestling show for three weeks without getting touched? The second Bryan was cleared, it was open season. Somebody was going to try & make themselves famous by going after the guy. Sami & Kevin just beat everybody to the punch.

The match will & should be Bryan & Shane vs. Kevin & Sami. I see people trying to work Dolph Ziggler in because…well, I don’t really know why. He has nothing to do with this story except hoping to beat Bryan at some point. My bit of fantasy booking would be having John Cena team with Bryan because they’re almost brothers in law & friendly anyway, but that’s because I have no interest in an Undertaker comeback. I seem to be alone on that.

The Bryan/Shane/Kevin/Sami story hasn’t been perfect, but it deserves to have its climax at WrestleMania. I might not have said this if Bryan wasn’t able to wrestle, but now that he is, we can get a more satisfying conclusion out of it. I think we can all agree that Bryan makes for a better wrestler than a referee, or a general manager for that matter.

(There’s another topic for another time. Who will be SmackDown’s next General Manager? We can count on Bryan vacating the position soon enough. Competing while remaining part of management goes against everything he stands for. Honestly, being part of management also goes against his character, but it was the only way for him to stay involved in wrestling. Now that he can actually wrestle, he doesn’t need the headaches. It’s also fair to wonder if Shane will continue in his role as Commissioner. We’re going to get at least one new authority figure out of this, most likely after WrestleMania.)

Can Bryan still join Kevin & Sami at WrestleMania? Absolutely. After all, it was a powerbomb to the apron that woke Sami up to his error of pandering to the fans. Maybe the same thing Will happen to Bryan. As long as WWE doesn’t expect the fans to boo Bryan in response. People like Shane, but they don’t like him that much.

What’s even more interesting to me than what Daniel Bryan does at WrestleMania is what he’ll do after. Here’s a list off the top of my head of guys that Bryan’s never wrestled inside a WWE ring. (Other than KO & Sami, of course. Those two will be taken care of soon enough.)

AJ Styles

Shinsuke Nakamura

Braun Strowman

Rusev

Finn Balor

Chad Gable

Bobby Roode

Brock Lesnar

Did he ever wrestle Goldust? I feel like that could be fun too.

One thing I had forgotten about Daniel Bryan is the obsessiveness people have with his booking. It’s unlike anything I’ve seen since the days when WCW was holding down everybody under the age of 40. People try to look for any flaw in whatever WWE involves Bryan in. In fairness, it helped the WrestleMania XXX run a great deal. Bryan finally got to the top & the WWE Universe felt like they played a role in it. We like getting to do that.

The downside is that we get way too worked up when Bryan isn’t on top of the wrestling planet at all times. I can already hear the complaints about his WM match not going on last. If he’s not WWE or Universal Champion by the end of the year, people are going to freak out. And let’s not even consider the possibility of his losing a match. I mean, people might be ok if it’s to Styles or Nakamura. If it’s to Baron Corbin or Jinder Mahal or somebody like that, I’m not even going to check Twitter for a day or two.

It’d be easy to sit here & gripe about what’s already been done wrong. A surprise at WrestleMania would have been a Moment among a cascade of WrestleMania Moments, most of which we won’t remember by Monday night. It could have used more build than a few hours. There are valid complaints to be had, and people certainly have the right to voice them.

Me? I’m just happy one of my favorite wrestlers is back & I get to write about what he’ll do at WrestleMania. Things could be worse.