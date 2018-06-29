Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Daniel Bryan Isn’t Sure WWE Is Patient Enough To Delay Feud With The Miz Until Wrestlemania

June 29, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Daniel Bryan Smackdown 511518

In an interview with Gorilla Press (via Wrestlezone), Daniel Bryan said that he’s not sure WWE has the patience to drag out his feud with The Miz until a blow-off match at Wrestlemania.

He said: “I am definitely up for it. You ask me that question, and I will answer it with a question– do you trust WWE with telling that story from now until WrestleMania 35? What in the last several years has shown to you, that something like that is possible here?” I think that would be awesome. I think that would be something the fans would love to see. I don’t know if we can prolong it for that long.

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading