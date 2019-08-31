Daniel Bryan Issues Statement After Roman Reigns Attack on Smackdown

– Daniel Bryan has released a statement after Roman Reigns attacked him on Smackdown. Reigns speared Bryan at the end of the show after showing off footage that revealed Erick Rowan was his attacker. Bryan feigned innocence, but took a spear regardless.

Bryan’s statement to WWE.com reads:

“Roman Reigns speared me last week and I understand his frustration. I know how it looks. I know a lot of people don’t like me and I know I seem guilty by association, but that doesn’t make me a liar. Erick Rowan is the one to blame and I have had nothing to do with this. Therefore, I still deserve an apology from Roman Reigns.”