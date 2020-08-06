Daniel Bryan Jokes About Having A Match With The Rock

In a post on Twitter, Daniel Bryan joked about having a match with The Rock over how many times his daughter has played the song ‘You’re Welcome’ from Moana. Rock sang that song in the film and voiced Maui.

Bryan wrote: “I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to “You’re Welcome.” And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day.”