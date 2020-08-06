wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan Jokes About Having A Match With The Rock
August 6, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Daniel Bryan joked about having a match with The Rock over how many times his daughter has played the song ‘You’re Welcome’ from Moana. Rock sang that song in the film and voiced Maui.
Bryan wrote: “I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to “You’re Welcome.” And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day.”
I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to “You’re Welcome.” And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day. 🙈🙈🙈
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) August 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Update on WWE’s Hopes For an Outdoor Summerslam Venue
- WWE Reportedly Changes Up Taping Schedule Due to Organizational Issues
- Dany Garcia on Becoming Co-Owner of the XFL With The Rock, What It’s Like to Become Business Partners With Her Ex-Husband
- Finn Balor on Coming Up With Painting His Body as The Demon, How Karl Anderson Told Him It Would Look Stupid