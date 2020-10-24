wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan & Kevin Owens Team Up on Smackdown, Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega Clip
October 23, 2020 | Posted by
– Kevin Owens pitched himself as a tag team partner to Daniel Bryan on Smackdown, which led right into their first match as a duo. Brian was a guest on the Kevin Owens show and Brian talked about how he was hoping the Intercontinental Championship was defended weekly, but Owens turned it into a pitch for them to tag together. That brought out the Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, The Street Profits, and Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, which led into an eight man tag match. Clips from both are below:
– WWE posted a highlight from Bianca Belair’s match with Zelina Vega from tonight’s show, which you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Says He Once Pitched Having A Cat As a Cornerman In WCW
- FTR on How They’d Try to Get Producers & Writers to Fight Them Before Leaving WWE, Cash Wheeler on Losing It on a Writer for Disrespecting Him
- Joey Janela Responds to Fan Asking AEW to Pay Talent So They Don’t Have to Do Indie Shows
- Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Him To Change His Entrance Music In WWE, Idea Behind Using “Judas” In NJPW & AEW