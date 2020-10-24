WWE News: Daniel Bryan & Kevin Owens Team Up on Smackdown, Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega Clip

– Kevin Owens pitched himself as a tag team partner to Daniel Bryan on Smackdown, which led right into their first match as a duo. Brian was a guest on the Kevin Owens show and Brian talked about how he was hoping the Intercontinental Championship was defended weekly, but Owens turned it into a pitch for them to tag together. That brought out the Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, The Street Profits, and Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, which led into an eight man tag match. Clips from both are below:

– WWE posted a highlight from Bianca Belair’s match with Zelina Vega from tonight’s show, which you can see below: