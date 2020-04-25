Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin, Jeff Hardy Segment Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

WWE has set a match between Daniel Bryan and King Corbin, plus the latest Jeff Hardy video, for next week’s Smackdown. The company announced than in addition to the previously-announced Money in the Bank qualifiers of Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose vs. Carmel, Bryan will face Corbin and the Jeff Hardy segment will take place on the episode. You can also see the full video of this week’s Jeff Hardy video below, looking at his 2017 return to WWE alongside his brother Matt.

Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.