wrestling / News

Kofi Kingston Beats Daniel Bryan to Win WWE Title At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Kofi Kingston WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan in a match of the year candidate to win the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, Ashish

More Stories

loading