wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan Medically Cleared To Return To The Ring
May 2, 2019 | Posted by
Good news for the planet: its champion is coming back.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to the ring and will be written back into storylines, possibly as soon as next week. He was at TV this past Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.
Bryan is currently scheduled for the European tour that begins after next week’s TV shows. The Smackdown side of the shows feature Kofi Kingston vs. Bryan vs. Kevin Owens. Dave Meltzer added on Wrestling Observer Radio that this could also be the plan for Money in the Bank, but that they might just wait until after the PPV to bring Bryan back.
